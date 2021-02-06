New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 428,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

