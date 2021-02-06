New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.76 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

