Newton (NEW) 1-Day Volume Tops $918,189.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Newton has a market cap of $6.94 million and $918,189.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

