Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.71.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:NXST opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.