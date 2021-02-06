Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.