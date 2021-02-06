Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after buying an additional 1,543,982 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 608,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 134.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 217,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:CRS opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

