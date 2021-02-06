Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

