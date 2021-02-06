Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556,593 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,770.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 456,673 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,649.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 456,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 430,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

