Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 176.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 37.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $116.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.