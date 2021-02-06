Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Spire by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SR stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

