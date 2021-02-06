Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $3,435,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.06 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $553,424.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,094,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

