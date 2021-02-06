Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $8.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.08.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.