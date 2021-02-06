NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist initiated coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,699. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

