NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $1.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVSF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 95,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,192. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

