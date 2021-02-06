O Dell Group LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,818,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,752,328. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

