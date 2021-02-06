OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OERLF stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.