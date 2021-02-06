Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.62-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.5 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.62-0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.95. 670,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,587 shares of company stock worth $1,789,684. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

