Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

PRTA opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $579.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

