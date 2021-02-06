Origin Sport Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160,391.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $742,209.05 and approximately $160,391.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00136241 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.