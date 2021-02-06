Ormeus Coin Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $16,308.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00180221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00225759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.