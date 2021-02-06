Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.