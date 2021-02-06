PAC Global (PAC) One Day Volume Tops $39,600.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $39,600.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 109.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,031,452,145 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.