Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $801,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,957,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

