Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after acquiring an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342,941 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,845 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

