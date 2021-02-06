Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of $798.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

