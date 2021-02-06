Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 65,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

