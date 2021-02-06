Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

