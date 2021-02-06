Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,305,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

