PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCB. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $38,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,831 shares of company stock worth $378,975. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

