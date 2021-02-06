Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,943 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after buying an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after buying an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,081,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

