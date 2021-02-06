Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $63.06 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

