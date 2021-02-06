Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.