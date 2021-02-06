Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 64,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

