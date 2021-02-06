Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $13.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $59.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

