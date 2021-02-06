PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

PHXHF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

