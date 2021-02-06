Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last 90 days.

Shares of PINS opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $86.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

