Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

