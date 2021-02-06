Piper Sandler Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.44 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.