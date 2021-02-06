Piper Sandler Increases Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $280.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.62.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $254.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 23,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.