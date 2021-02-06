Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $96.30. 887,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,024. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,208.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

