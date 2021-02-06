Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,926 shares of company stock worth $4,784,618. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 291,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

