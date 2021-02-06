Power Ledger Price Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $61.52 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.01193437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.74 or 0.06525415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,498,654 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

