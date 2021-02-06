Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.32. Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 502,693 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

