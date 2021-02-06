Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Premier Oil shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 28,040 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMOIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

