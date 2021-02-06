ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.19

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $18.32. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 2,520,968 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

