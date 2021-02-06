Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
PRU stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
