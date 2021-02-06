Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Increases Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

PRU stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

