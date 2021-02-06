PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) vs. Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crédit Agricole and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 0 2 3 0 2.60 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crédit Agricole and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.56 $8.06 billion $0.78 7.72 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.30 $1.95 billion N/A N/A

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office solutions, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La BoÃ©tie.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; fire, health, and life insurance products; credit and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,817 branches, including 139 branch offices, 2,304 sub-branch offices, 140 cash offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 18,291 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

