Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of SC opened at $25.92 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

