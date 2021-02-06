Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

KLA stock opened at $288.03 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

