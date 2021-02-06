Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,579.09

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,579.09 and traded as high as $1,592.00. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) shares last traded at $1,588.00, with a volume of 37,457 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,566.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,579.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £909.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.09.

In other news, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55).

About Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

