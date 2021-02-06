Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,952,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

